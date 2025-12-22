PM Takaichi to Move to Official Residence Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to move soon to the official residence of the prime minister in the Nagatacho district in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, she has said on X, formerly Twitter.

“As ‘the person who manages the nation,’ I must stay alert during the upcoming year-end and New Year holiday season,” Takaichi said of the reason for the plan in the message posted Sunday. “Crisis management is crucial for running a country,” she added.

The prime minister currently lives in the apartment for members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament, in the Akasaka district of the capital’s Minato Ward, adjacent to Chiyoda Ward.

Takaichi, who took office Oct. 21, said she “worked very hard” on parliamentary debates and diplomatic events in the first two months as prime minister.

