Niigata Assembly OKs Restart of TEPCO N-Power Plant

Niigata, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Niigata prefectural assembly Monday endorsed Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi's decision to approve a restart of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in the central Japan prefecture.

The move effectively concluded the procedures for gaining the consent of local communities on the restart.

At Monday's plenary meeting, the assembly passed the prefectural government's supplementary budget, including public relations costs related to the restart, and an attached resolution to allow Hanazumi to stay in office. These gained majority approval led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

Last month, Hanazumi expressed his decision to approve a restart of the nuclear plant. He said he would ask for the assembly's judgment on his decision, adding that he would resign if the assembly loses confidence in him.

TEPCO is expected to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant's No. 6 reactor with an output capacity of 1.35 million kilowatts as early as next month.

