Japanese Slugger Munetaka Murakami to Join White Sox

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, posted for his potential move to U.S. Major League Baseball, has agreed to sign a two-year, 34-million-dollar contract with the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old star from the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, a Japanese professional baseball team, will wear No. 5 at the White Sox.

Murakami's posting period for possible negotiations with all 30 MLB teams was to expire at 5 p.m. Monday Eastern Standard Time. About 6.58 million dollars will be paid to the Swallows, a Central League team, for the transfer, according to U.S. media.

The White Sox, a team in the American League Central Division, has been struggling in recent years, losing more than 100 games for three consecutive seasons through 2025.

Among former Japanese players who belonged to the White Sox are right-handed pitcher Shingo Takatsu, who served as Swallows manager until the 2025 season, as well as Tadahito Iguchi and Kosuke Fukudome.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]