Fast Retailing to Lift Starting Pay by 12 Pct to 370,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fast Retailing Co. said Monday that it will raise its starting salary by 12 pct to 370,000 yen per month for employees joining next spring who may be assigned overseas.

With the increase from the current 330,000 yen per month, annual pay will rise to 5.9 million yen, including bonuses, said the operator of the Uniqlo casual wear chain.

Fast Retailing is trying to lift wages to international levels as it accelerates overseas store openings and seeks to secure top talent.

The starting pay for those who may be transferred overseas will rise for the second consecutive year.

The company will also increase the starting salary for “area-based” regular employees not subject to relocation to 280,000 yen per month from 255,000 yen. Their annual pay will rise to 4.47 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]