Experts Draft Guidelines for Japanese Version of DBS

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese expert team Monday released draft guidelines for the planned Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service to check the sexual offense records of teachers and others whose work involves contact with children.

The draft, written by the expert team under the Children and Families Agency, sets out the scope of businesses and job types that will be subject to criminal record checks. Even outside this, "juku" cram schools with three or more employees would be able to check their workers or job applicants through the DBS system voluntarily.

The draft also identifies "inappropriate acts" that could lead to sexual violence, such as a meeting with a child or a student alone on a holiday. The agency hopes to raise awareness of inappropriate behavior that could happen at schools or in other situations.

The Japanese version of DBS will allow business operators to use information from family registers to obtain from the Justice Ministry information about whether current or prospective employees have sexual offense records.

They will not be hired or will be reassigned to roles that do not involve contact with children if any such criminal record is found.

