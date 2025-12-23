S. Korean Pres. Lee May Visit China, Japan in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung may visit China and Japan next month, it has been learned.

In a television program Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that work is underway for Lee to visit China as a state guest in early January and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Seoul and Beijing are discussing the matter, and details will likely be announced soon, Cho said.

Xi made a state visit to South Korea this autumn for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and held bilateral talks with Lee on the sidelines of the APEC gathering.

Lee’s visit to China would be the first since he took office in June. At their possible meeting, Lee and Xi would likely discuss issues related to North Korea and economic cooperation, informed sources said.

