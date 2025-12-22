281 Educators Disciplined for Sexual Misconduct in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A total of 281 teachers and staff at kindergartens, public elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan were disciplined for sexual offenses in fiscal 2024, the education ministry said in a survey report on Monday.

The figure was down 39 from the record high in fiscal 2023, but cases of indecent acts by the teachers and staff have continued to surface nationwide, prompting the ministry to step up preventive measures.

The survey covered education boards of the country's 47 prefectures and 20 government-designated cities and examined disciplinary actions, leaves of absence and related matters involving public school employees.

Overall, 4,883 educators in kindergartens and public schools were subject to disciplinary action or formal reprimands, up 54 from the previous fiscal year.

By reason, traffic violations and accidents accounted for the largest share, at 2,506 cases, followed by "inappropriate instruction," including verbal abuse toward students, at 485, and corporal punishment, at 311.

