Japan to Move Up SDF Pay Structure Overhaul to FY 2027

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Monday to move up a planned overhaul of the pay structure for Self-Defense Forces personnel to fiscal 2027, a year earlier than scheduled, as it seeks to address chronic staffing shortages.

The decision was made at a meeting of relevant ministers on improving working conditions for SDF personnel, held at the prime minister's office.

The pay structure revision, originally slated for fiscal 2028, will be advanced to align with plans to bring forward to 2026 revisions to Japan's three key national security-related documents.

"We must continuously improve the environment so that all service members can carry out the noble mission of national defense with high morale and pride, " Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at the meeting.

The government adopted a basic policy on improving the salaries and working conditions of SDF members last December, under the cabinet of then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The policy calls for a revision of the current pay structure, which is based on a salary system for police and other public security officers, to better reflect the unique duties and working conditions of SDF personnel.

