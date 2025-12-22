TEPCO Completes 6th Treated Water Release for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday it has completed the sixth release of treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan into the Pacific for fiscal 2025.

The release was suspended following a big earthquake that happened off Aomori Prefecture on the night of Dec. 8. The work was resumed the next afternoon and concluded as planned, the utility company said.

As in previous releases, about 7,800 tons of treated water, which contains the radioactive substance tritium, was diluted with seawater and discharged through an undersea tunnel at a point roughly 1 kilometer offshore.

TEPCO said it will inspect discharge equipment ahead of its planned final release for the year ending next March.

