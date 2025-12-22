Japan Eyes Stricter Residency Requirement for Naturalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties began considering tightening the requirement for acquiring Japanese nationality to 10 years of residency or longer in principle, compared with the current five years, informed sources said Monday.

By extending the necessary period of residency to at least 10 years, Japan would bring the nationality requirement into line with that for obtaining permanent residency. The move is expected to be implemented by changing how the nationality law, which stipulates the requirements for naturalization, is administered instead of by revising the law.

In September, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), an opposition party at the time and now a junior ruling party, noted in a policy proposal that the requirement for naturalization, which gives successful applicants a greater legal status, is laxer than that for permanent residency.

Similar concerns have been raised in the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, prompting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the party's president, to instruct her government to review the system.

The nationality law requires those seeking Japanese nationality to meet such requirements as having lived in Japan continuously for at least five years, being 18 or older, exhibiting good behavior, being able to support themselves financially and complying with the Constitution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]