Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito Turns 92

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 92 on Tuesday.

The former Emperor was diagnosed this May with silent myocardial ischemia, a condition in which blood flow to the heart muscles falls below sufficient levels, and began taking new medication in July. He has maintained a relatively stable condition since then, according to an aide.

With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Emperor Emeritus Akihito reflected on the war, including remembering his evacuation to the countryside during the war and his meeting with second-generation Japanese in the Philippines during his 2016 visit to the country.

He was hospitalized in May for examinations and in July to begin the new treatment for his heart. In tests before the start of the treatment, doctors found that the Emperor Emeritus also suffered from supraventricular arrhythmia, characterized by a rapid pulse. His medication is expected to improve this condition as well.

Since being discharged from the hospital, he has sought to maintain his muscles and health by going for walks and exercising to a level that will not negatively affect his heart. He is also continuing his research on goby fish classification twice a week at a biology research lab in the Imperial Palace.

