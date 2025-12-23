INTERVIEW: Daiwa Securities Group Plans 5 Pct Pay Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc. plans a pay hike of about 5 pct for its employees for the business year from next April, President Akihiko Ogino said in a recent interview.

The company also plans to raise the starting monthly salary for workers fresh out of university by 10,000 yen to 310,000 yen, he added.

"Prices are rising," Ogino said, explaining why the brokerage group will continue to raise the pay after a total hike of about 20 pct over the preceding four years.

He also said the company plans to grant shares of its stock to employees as part of its pay hike for the next year as the company's stock price rose about 30 pct this year and its dividends hit a record high.

"We want employees to benefit (from the brisk performance) so we can move in the same direction," Ogino said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]