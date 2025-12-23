U.S. House Draft Resolution Blasts China's Coercion against Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a draft resolution condemning China's "coercive actions against Japan" that followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

While urging China to "cease its coercive actions," including a call on its people not to travel to Japan, the suspension of imports of Japanese fishery products and "dangerous military provocations," the draft urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "work with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region to counter (China's) coercive economic and diplomatic practices."

It also showed support for the Japanese government's right to "express views on matters of regional and international concern without fear of economic or military coercion."

The draft resolution was submitted by House members including Republican Young Kim, who heads the Foreign Affairs Committee's East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee, and subcommittee member Ami Bera, a Democrat. Bera and fellow Democrat Gregory Meeks have sent to Trump a letter seeking stronger support for Japan.

Bipartisan U.S. senators have submitted a similar resolution condemning China. If passed, the resolutions will highlight a gap between the U.S. Congress and the Trump administration, which apparently attaches importance to enhancing cooperative ties with China.

