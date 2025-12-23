Japan Govt Adopts 1st Basic Plan on AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Tuesday adopted its first basic plan on the development and utilization of artificial intelligence.

The basic plan stipulates that Japan will "create reliable AI" while balancing technological innovation and risk management, with an aim to become a country that offers the best environment for AI development and utilization.

Japan lags behind not only other advanced nations but also countries with smaller economies in terms of AI development, and the gap is becoming wider year by year, it warns.

The government is determined to reverse the situation by leveraging the country's high-quality data and communication environment, the basic plan says.

As a fundamental policy, the plan calls for accelerating AI utilization, promoting strategic enhancement of AI development capabilities, improving reliability of the new technology and continuing to renovate society with the help of AI.

