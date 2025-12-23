Japan Govt Adopts New Cybersecurity Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted a new cybersecurity strategy for the next five years, stipulating the creation of a system enabling the police, the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces to work together in neutralizing critical attacks.

The new strategy, adopted at a cabinet meeting, noted that state-sponsored cyberattacks by China, Russia and North Korea have become "serious threats" and showed a sense of danger that attacks utilizing rapidly advancing artificial intelligence are emerging as new risks with increasing severity.

Following the enactment earlier this year of a law to introduce active cyberdefense, which is aimed at preventing cyberattacks by monitoring communications in cyberspace during peacetime, the strategy indicated a policy to realize "government-centered defense and deterrence."

Specifically, all collected information will be consolidated at the National Cybersecurity Office, which was established following the new law's enactment, to enable the swift and accurate identification, analysis and assessment of attack incidents.

The government will work on developing human resources, improving related systems and conducting training and exercises.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]