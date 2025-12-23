Kids on “Gakudo Hoiku” Waiting Lists Down for 1st Time in 4 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of children on waiting lists for “gakudo hoiku” after-school care facilities in Japan fell by 1,356 from a year before to 16,330 as of May 1, the first decline in four years, the Children and Families Agency said Tuesday.

The decline is attributed to local governments improving such facilities’ capacity to accommodate children.

The number of children registered for gakudo hoiku facilities for elementary school students rose by 50,693 to 1,570,645, hitting a record high.

Fourth graders formed the largest group on waiting lists, at 5,589, followed by third graders, at 3,305, and fifth graders, at 2,644.

In a questionnaire conducted by the Children and Families Agency, 59 pct of parents reported that their lifestyles have changed as their children were put on the waiting lists.

