Japan to Cap Foreign Workers at 1.23 M. through FY 2028

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government bodies including the Immigration Services Agency on Tuesday proposed capping the combined number of foreign workers with specified skilled worker status and under a planned new skill development and employment program at 1,231,900 through the end of fiscal 2028.

At a meeting of experts, they also submitted a plan to add three job sectors for such foreign workers--linen supply, distribution and warehousing, and resource recycling.

The government aims to adopt the plans at a cabinet meeting in January.

Under the proposal, the ceiling on foreign workers with type 1 residency status under the specified skills scheme would be set at 805,700. The status allows stays of up to five years in Japan.

The new skill development and employment program, set to be introduced in April 2027 in place of the current technical intern system for foreigners, would accept a maximum of 426,200 people in 17 fields.

