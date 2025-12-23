UAE President to Visit Japan for 1st Time in 36 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Japan as a state guest from Feb. 8 to 10, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

It will be the first Japan visit by a UAE president in 36 years.

During his visit, the UAE leader will meet with Emperor Naruhito and attend a state banquet at the Imperial Palace. He is also scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to reaffirm cooperation in various fields.

The UAE has become Japan's top supplier of crude oil, overtaking Saudi Arabia. In recent years, it has promoted investment in advanced technologies such as space development and artificial intelligence, drawing strong interest from Japanese companies.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that Japan hopes the upcoming visit will "deepen friendly and cooperative relations in a broad range of areas."

