Mother of Thai Girl in Tokyo Sex Work Case Sent to Thailand

Taipei, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The mother of a Thai girl who was forced to work illegally at a massage parlor in Tokyo was repatriated to Thailand on Tuesday, Taiwanese immigration authorities said.

After leaving her daughter in Japan and traveling from Thailand to Taiwan in September, the mother was detained by local police for alleged involvement in prostitution and later handed over to immigration authorities.

Japanese and Thai police had obtained an arrest warrant for her. Taiwanese authorities had said that she would be deported by the end of this month, when her detention period expires.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese police emphasized that the repatriation was carried out in cooperation with Japanese and Thai police, adding that Thai police are expected to detain her for further investigation.

In November, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested the male manager of the massage parlor for allegedly violating the labor standards law by employing the girl, who was then 12 years old, well below the legal working age.

