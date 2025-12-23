Excessive Fairing Separation Impact Found in H3 Rocket Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The impact from the separation of the payload fairing was stronger than usual in Monday's failed launch of the No. 8 H3 rocket, it was learned Tuesday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, reported this at a meeting of an expert panel of the science ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday, the H3 rocket blasted off from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, but failed to send the Michibiki No. 5 positioning satellite into orbit as its second-stage engine shut down earlier than scheduled.

According to JAXA, the payload fairing separated about 3 minutes and 50 seconds after liftoff. Data from the rocket indicated an excessive separation impact. Almost simultaneously, pressure in the second-stage fuel tank began to fall faster than usual.

The second-stage engine was designed to ignite twice. During the first burn, thrust was about 20 pct lower than planned and ended roughly 25 seconds later. The second burn stopped almost immediately.

