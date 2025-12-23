Japan to Resume Bilateral Economic Aid for Syria after 15 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will resume bilateral economic aid for Syria after 15 years of suspension.

Through its official development assistance scheme, Japan plans to support the Middle Eastern country, now led by the interim government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, including in personnel training.

Yohei Onishi, Japanese parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs, visited Damascus and notified the aid resumption on Monday.

Japan suspended its economic aid to Syria after the Syrian civil war started in 2011. Since then, it has only provided humanitarian aid through nongovernmental organizations and international institutions, including the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, the interim government was launched in December 2024. The Japanese government believes that efforts toward national reconciliation are progressing in Syria.

