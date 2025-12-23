Japan Eyes Ending Aid for Mega Solar Projects in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a meeting of related ministers on Tuesday to consider ending the current subsidy program for large-scale solar power plants in fiscal 2027 amid growing concerns about environmental impacts.

The government has promoted solar power projects since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, but it now intends to curb projects that could cause environmental damage.

Earlier this month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed ending aid for large-scale solar plants.

The subsidy system is funded by electricity bill surcharges.

Additionally, the government will consider expanding the scope of environmental impact assessments required before starting solar power projects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]