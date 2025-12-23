Genome Analysis to Examine Radiation Impact on Children of Hibakusha

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japan-U.S. research institute said Tuesday it will analyze the genomes of children of hibakusha who survived the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 to understand the impact of radiation from the bombs on the children.

The Radiation Effects Research Foundation said the project will cover a total of 1,400 such children and parents, partly using blood samples collected from hibakusha since 1985.

The results of the research are expected to be published in five years.

“We hope that basic knowledge about radiation’s impact on health will accumulate and that we can help figure out its genetic effects,” Kenji Kamiya, chair of the institute, said at a press conference in Hiroshima on the day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]