Japan's Per-Capita GDP Drops to 24th among OECD Countries

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan placed 24th in terms of per-capita gross domestic product in 2024 among the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Cabinet Office said Tuesday.

This marked the lowest position since 1994, when comparable data became available, the government agency said.

Japan's per-capita nominal GDP stood at 33,785 dollars, down by 4.1 pct from the previous year. Its position fell by two places. The decline came as the country's dollar-converted GDP fell due to the yen's weakening against the U.S. currency.

Luxembourg topped the ranking, followed by Ireland and Switzerland. The United States was in sixth place.

Japan's overall nominal GDP totaled 4,186.9 billion dollars, coming in fourth place after the United States, China and Germany.

