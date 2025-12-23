Tokyo Police Officer Dismissed for Info Leak to Illegal Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday dismissed a 43-year-old inspector who was arrested for allegedly leaking investigative information to a group believed to have illegally brokered women it scouted on the street to sex parlors and hostess bars across Japan.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department also disciplined more than 10 people, including a superior of the suspect, Daisuke Jinbo, over supervisory lapses at the time.

Also on Tuesday, Tokyo prosecutors indicted Jinbo on suspicion of violating the local public service law by providing the group, called "Natural," with images showing the areas covered by six cameras installed by the MPD during an investigation into the group in April and May. On July 29, he also provided the group with a list of 23 locations where investigators conducted raids and installed cameras, according to the indictment and other sources.

Jinbo is believed to have leaked information via a highly confidential app developed by the group, which he installed on his smartphone.

The MPD aims to prevent a recurrence by conducting checks on investigators assigned to high-risk duties such as information collection, including after they are appointed.

