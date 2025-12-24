U.S. Hoping to Use Heavy Weapons in Training at 5 GSDF Sites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The United States has informed Japan of its hope to additionally use heavy weapons, such as antitank missiles and rocket launchers, in the Marine Corps’ live-fire training at five firing ranges of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force.

The notification from the U.S. side was announced by Japan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

An official of the ministry said that it plans to allow the use of such weapons after obtaining the understanding of regional communities and started the same day to give explanations to local governments concerned.

The five sites in question are the Yausubetsu firing range in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the Ojojihara range in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, the Kitafuji range in the central prefecture of Yamanashi, the Higashifuji range in neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture and the Hijudai range in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

U.S. forces in Japan had conducted live-fire training at the Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, across a prefectural highway that runs through the U.S. base, using heavy weapons and firearms including machine guns.

