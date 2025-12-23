Tritium-Containing Water Leaks at Fugen N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that about 20 milliliters of water containing radioactive tritium leaked at its Fugen advanced converter reactor in the city of Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

The leak occurred when a pipe was cut at the nuclear reactor undergoing decommissioning work.

There were three workers nearby, but they left the site immediately and were not exposed to radiation, the agency said, adding that there was no radiation impact outside the facility.

According to the JAEA and the Fukui prefectural government, the water leaked from the piping of equipment for analyzing heavy water in the reactor’s auxiliary building.

Radiation levels rose to about 10 times the legal reporting threshold at the work site, which was partitioned to prevent radioactive contamination.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]