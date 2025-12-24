Safety of Quake-Damaged NTT East Tower Confirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Hachinohe, Aomori Pref., Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--NTT East Inc. has said there is no risk of its steel tower damaged by a powerful earthquake earlier this month collapsing in the event of another major temblor.

The Japanese telecommunications carrier announced Tuesday it has confirmed that the tower, installed on the rooftop of its building in the city of Hachinohe in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, will not collapse even if an earthquake as powerful as the Dec. 8 temblor strikes.

NTT East confirmed the safety of the tower as a result of a detailed simulation conducted in cooperation with a third-party institution. The company is working to complete the ongoing repair work for the tower by the end of this month.

The temblor registered upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in Hachinohe.

Following the announcement by the company, the city government of Hachinohe removed its evacuation order issued Dec. 11 for 65 people from 35 households located within a 50-meter radius of the tower. The Aomori highway office of Japan’s land ministry lifted the closure of a section of National Route 45, which runs in front of the building.

