Japan to Raise Overall Medical Service Fees by 2.22 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to raise overall government-set medical service fees by 2.22 pct in fiscal 2026, informed sources said Tuesday.

The government is set to increase the main portion of the fees, which mainly covers labor costs for medical workers, by an annual average of 3.09 pct over the two years from fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

Meanwhile, the government is slated to lower official drug prices by 0.87 pct as they are currently higher than market prices.

Overall medical service fees are set to rise for the first time in 12 years since the fiscal 2014 revision.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and health minister Kenichiro Ueno are expected to formally agree on the hike at a meeting on Wednesday.

