Ex-Japan PM Hosokawa Shocked to Hear 50 Pct Chance of Korea Contingency

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa has recounted how shocked he was to hear a U.S. view that there was over a 50 pct chance of a Korean Peninsula contingency during the 1994 North Korea nuclear crisis.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, the 87-year-old, who dealt with heightened tensions in the region as prime minister, said that Japan received intelligence from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Feb. 14, 1994, that North Korea was preparing for a war and that there was over a 50 pct chance that the reclusive state might invade South Korea in the next six to 18 months. The CIA expected that the invasion might happen in June or July of 1995.

"I felt a strong sense of crisis, like I was groping around in the dark," Hosokawa said of that time. "I wrote in my diary: 'Are we all simply too ignorant?'"

"I instructed (my government) to consider all possible scenarios," he said, adding that the government came up with various suggestions.

The intel was provided just after he returned from a U.S. trip to meet then President Bill Clinton.

