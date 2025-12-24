At 1994 Summit, Japan Cautious about Russia Joining G-7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan took a cautious stance toward granting Russia full membership of the Group of Seven at the 1994 summit in Naples, Italy, due to a long-standing bilateral territorial dispute, newly released documents showed Wednesday.

Diplomatic records declassified by Japan's Foreign Ministry revealed that Japan's reluctance set it apart from the United States and European nations, which were relatively supportive of formally including Russia in the annual meeting of top leaders.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the G-7 members--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union--moved quickly to deepen engagement with Russia.

At the London summit the same year, the G-7 began holding meetings with Russian representatives outside the elite group's formal framework. This gradual inclusion advanced further at the Naples summit, where then Russian President Boris Yeltsin was invited to join the political discussions. In the early stages of the 1994 summit, Canada went a step further, proposing that the G-7 be formally expanded into a Group of Eight starting in 1995, according to the records.

Japan was less enthusiastic. At a luncheon on the summit's second day, then Foreign Minister Yohei Kono, attending in place of then Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama due to his temporary illness, emphasized that Russia's "territorial issue with our country remains unresolved."

