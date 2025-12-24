Final Check Requested for TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Wednesday asked the Nuclear Regulation Authority to make a final check before the planned restart of operations at the No. 6 reactor of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in central Japan.

After the completion of the preuse check, the final step before the restart, TEPCO will put the 1.35-million-kilowatt reactor in Niigata Prefecture back online on Jan. 20, 2026, according to President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.

It will be the first restart of operations at a nuclear facility of TEPCO, whose Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant had an unprecedented triple meltdown in March 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

There is a need to eliminate concerns among local residents over the restart of the No. 6 reactor of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, because a survey of locals has shown divided opinions on the issue.

"We will keep in mind that we are the company responsible for the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant," Kobayakawa said. "We will demonstrate through actions and achievements that we fulfill our mission of carrying through our responsibility to Fukushima Prefecture and ensuring stable supply of electricity."

