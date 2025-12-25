Work Style Reform Talks Speed Up after Dentsu Suicide Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The death a decade ago of Matsuri Takahashi, a 24-year-old rookie employee of Japanese ad giant Dentsu Inc., who committed suicide due to overwork, accelerated discussions on reforms of working practices in Japan.

The incident led to the enactment of work style reform-related legislation, which set an upper limit on overtime. But the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office in October, is considering relaxing work hour regulations, prompting workers to oppose the attempt.

Yukimi Takahashi, 62, the mother of Matsuri, unveiled in October 2016 the circumstances that led to her daughter's death and the fact that her suicide was recognized to have been related to work.

After joining Dentsu in April 2015, Matsuri continued working excessive hours far beyond the level agreed on between the labor and management sides. Her monthly overtime once reached about 105 hours. Her boss reprimanded her, saying, "Your overtime hours are a waste for the company."

Matsuri developed depression and killed herself on Dec. 25, 2015. Before her death, Matsuri posted on Twitter, now X, "Staying at the workplace for 20 hours a day makes me wonder for what purpose I live" and "The amount of work that prevents me from sleeping for days is totally wrong."

