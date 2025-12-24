Disability Abuse Cases Hit Record in Japan in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Cases of abuse against people with disabilities in Japan reached a record high of 3,770 in fiscal 2024, the welfare ministry said Tuesday, citing an increase in consultations and reports to local governments.

The total, confirmed by prefectural and municipal authorities, rose by 293 from the previous year, the ministry said.

By perpetrator, family members accounted for 2,503 cases, up 220 from the previous year, while care facility staff were involved in 1,267 cases, an increase of 73.

In both categories, physical abuse, including assault, was the most common type, followed by psychological abuse such as verbal harassment.

The number of victims fell by 113 to 4,528. Three people died as a result of abuse by family members, the ministry said.

