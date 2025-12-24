Japan to Double Security Assistance in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to more than double funding for its security equipment aid to like-minded countries in fiscal 2026, in view of China's increasingly assertive actions in the East and South China Seas.

The government will allocate about 18.1 billion yen in its initial budget proposal for the next fiscal year from April to be adopted at a cabinet meeting on Friday. The outlay for the official security assistance program for 10 countries is 2.2 times that for the program covering eight nations in the initial budget for the current year through March 2026.

When launching the OSA initiative in April 2023 to create a "desirable security environment for Japan," the government provided equipment chiefly for vigilance and surveillance purposes such as patrol boats to four countries for free.

But it has since added ceasefire-monitoring gears, vessels to support underwater operations and heavy machinery for disaster response and is going to launch an infrastructure development project by the end of fiscal 2025.

"We intend to strengthen security cooperation by meeting broader demand," a Foreign Ministry official said.

