Major Japan Firms' Average Winter Bonus Tops 1 M. Yen

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--This year's winter bonuses at large companies in Japan averaged 1,004,841 yen, topping 1 million yen for the first time since comparable data became available in 1981, a survey showed Wednesday.

The average rose 8.57 pct from a year before, up for the fourth consecutive year, according to the survey conducted by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

The pace of increase was the second-fastest on record, after 8.92 pct in 2022. The previous record high was 951,411 yen, marked in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest results reflected "robust earnings mainly in the manufacturing industry," a Keidanren official said.

The average "hit a record high, as it did in the summer," the official also said. "We confirmed that strong momentum for wage hikes has taken root."

