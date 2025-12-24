Japan Watchdog to Investigate AI Online Search Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission said Wednesday that it will investigate artificial intelligence-based online search services as the unauthorized use of news articles by these services could constitute an abuse of a dominant bargaining position under the antimonopoly law.

The investigation is expected to cover services provided by U.S. technology giants Google LLC and Microsoft Corp., ChatGPT developer OpenAI, and U.S. startup Perplexity AI Inc., as well as Japan's LY Corp.

AI search services answer user questions by summarizing online materials, including news articles.

The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association has expressed concern that these services could prevent users from visiting news providers' websites, thereby reducing their revenue.

At a press conference on Wednesday, JFTC Secretary General Hiroo Iwanari said that generative AI services are developing "very rapidly," underscoring the need to carefully examine them while keeping up with changes.

