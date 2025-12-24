Mother of Karoshi Victim Calls on People Not to Forget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The mother of Matsuri Takahashi, who killed herself after working excessive hours at advertising giant Dentsu Inc. 10 years ago, held a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday and called on people not to forget the issue of "karoshi," or death from overwork.

"I don't want people to let the issue of karoshi fade away and forget about my daughter," said the 62-year-old mother, Yukimi.

Wiping away tears, Yukimi said, "How I feel about my daughter hasn't changed." The daughter died at the age of 24 on Dec. 25, 2015.

Yukimi said she has given over 80 lectures to raise public awareness on preventing karoshi.

However, she fears that her daughter's death and the karoshi issue may have been forgotten.

