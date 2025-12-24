Takaichi Mulls 1st U.S. Visit in March for Talks with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering visiting the United States in March next year for the first time since taking office in October to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, informed sources said Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to visit China in April and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Amid China's intensifying pressure on Japan over Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency, the prime minister is believed to be aiming to coordinate with Trump on policy toward Beijing ahead of the U.S.-China summit.

If realized, it would be the second meeting between Takaichi and Trump, following one held in Tokyo in October.

At a parliamentary meeting in November, Takaichi said that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country could exercise its right to collective self-defense.

