Safety Board Conducts Simulation Experiment of Haneda Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Transport Safety Board has conducted a simulation experiment as part of its investigation into a fatal aircraft collision accident that occurred on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last year, according to an interim investigation report released by the board on Thursday.

The experiment was conducted in March this year to verify the view from an aircraft attempting to land.

In the accident, which occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2024, a Japan Airlines passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft when landing.

The interim report, the second of its kind, said that the board conducted the experiment at night without moonlight, as on the day of the accident, at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, which has a similar structure to Haneda Airport but sees less nighttime use, by placing a JCG aircraft identical to the one involved in the accident on the runway.

A flight inspection plane of the transport ministry and an experimental helicopter of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency photographed the JCG aircraft while performing multiple go-arounds, or aborted landings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]