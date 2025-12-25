North Korea Tests New Antiair Missiles in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted its first test of new high-altitude long-range antiair missiles in the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, its state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

The missiles accurately hit mock targets at an altitude of 200 kilometers, the KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test and extended congratulations on the successful launch, it said.

The test-fire is part of "routine activities...for the technical optimization of the national antiair defense means," the KCNA said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that they had detected several projectiles believed to be surface-to-air missiles fired into the Sea of Japan from South Hamgyong Province, eastern North Korea, on Wednesday.

