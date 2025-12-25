Takaichi Clarifies Her Intention to Visit U.S. Early Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that she is seeking to visit the United States early next year to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We're currently arranging (the visit) to meet (with Trump) as soon as possible," Takaichi said in a speech at an event organized in Tokyo by Jiji Press-affiliated Research Institute of Japan. "I imagine (the visit) will be relatively early next year."

It would be Takaichi's first visit to the United States since taking office in October.

Meanwhile, Takaichi said that she will respond appropriately to China from the viewpoint of protecting Japan's national interests, honor and people's lives.

With Trump scheduled to visit China in April to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Takaichi plans to visit the United States as early as March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]