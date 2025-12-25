BOJ's Ueda Confident of Achieving 2 Pct Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda expressed confidence on Thursday that the country's underlying inflation is steadily approaching the central bank's 2 pct target.

"The achievement of the 2 pct price stability target, accompanied by wage increases, is steadily approaching," Ueda said in a speech in Tokyo.

He reiterated that the BOJ will continue raising interest rates in response to improvement in the economy and prices.

"Adjusting the degree of monetary accommodation as appropriate will lead to smoothly achieving the price stability target and to long-term growth," he said.

"It is highly likely that the mechanism in which both wages and prices rise moderately will be maintained next year and beyond," he said.

