Japan Automakers' Global Production Down 6.4 Pct in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Global vehicle production at eight major Japanese automakers fell 6.4 pct from a year earlier to 1.98 million units in November, their data showed Thursday.

Honda Motor Co. saw its global production plummet 33.7 pct due to a shortage of supplies from China-linked semiconductor maker Nexperia. Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., and Subaru Corp. also logged decreases of over 5 pct.

Honda has temporarily shut down a plant in Mexico and decreased production in the United States and Canada. It plans to reduce production in Japan and China from late this month to early next month.

Subaru's global production plunged 20.4 pct as the company partially halted operations due to construction at its main plant in the city of Ota, Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motor Corp. posted a production increase of 14.1 pct, reflecting strong demand for its new SUV model in India. Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also enjoyed production increases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]