Economic Benefits of Osaka Expo Estimated at 3.6 T. Yen

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The economic benefits of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, are estimated to have reached around 3.6 trillion yen, exceeding the 2024 forecast of 2.9 trillion yen, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The latest estimate was presented at the first meeting of a committee set up to evaluate the impact of the Osaka Expo.

The higher-than-expected figure reflects strong sales of items related to the Expo’s official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.

The committee, which includes relevant experts, will decide how to use the Expo’s surplus funds, believed to be up to 37 billion yen, by around next spring.

Some of the funds are expected to be used to preserve the iconic Grand Ring at the Expo venue.

