Japan Panel Outlines Bill to Expand Scope of Dangerous Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has drafted an outline of a planned bill to revise the automobile driving punishment law, including an expansion of the scope of dangerous driving, it was learned Thursday.

The ministry plans to submit the bill during the next ordinary Diet session, expected to start on Jan. 23.

The draft outline, drawn up by a subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, calls for uniformly applying the charge of dangerous driving to cases in which vehicles traveling at speeds 50 kilometers per hour or more above the limit on ordinary roads cause accidents resulting in death or injury.

The crime of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, compared with seven years for negligent driving resulting in death or injury.

Under the current law, the definition of dangerous driving is vague, referring to "such high speed that it is exceedingly difficult for the person to control the motor vehicle."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]