INTERVIEW: Israel Expects Japan to Provide Peace Education in Gaza

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen has expressed hope that Japan would provide peace education for future generations in Gaza to prevent attacks on Israel.

During an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo on Thursday, Cohen claimed that schools in the Palestinian territory lack peace education and instead spread "the incitement" and "the hatred" while "preaching for killing of the Jews."

The ambassador noted that Japan has a track record of supporting peace education around the world. He added that Japan's involvement in infrastructure reconstruction would also be welcome.

While Israel has introduced a registration system for nongovernmental organizations, preventing many international NGOs from engaging in aid activities in Gaza, Cohen suggested that Japanese NGOs could work there. "Japan is not politicized," he said.

Under a peace plan promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, an International Stabilization Force would be organized to maintain security and disarm the Islamist group Hamas.

