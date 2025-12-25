Tokyo Police Raid Luxury Sauna Operator over Customer Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police searched locations linked to a luxury sauna facility operator on Thursday on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in the deaths of two customers earlier this month.

At around 3:10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department began a search at a building housing a company related to Sauna & Co., the operator of the SaunaTiger facility. Two hours later, investigators carried three cardboard boxes containing seized items from the building.

The police also searched the home of the facility's manager.

On Dec. 15, a fire occurred in a private room at the sauna facility, and the victims--Masanari Matsuda, a 36-year-old hair salon owner, and his 37-year-old wife, Yoko, a nail technician--were found lying inside the sauna unit in the private room.

It appeared that they were unable to open the sauna unit's door, given that the L-shaped wooden doorknobs were detached and found on the floor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]