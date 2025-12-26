Japan to Create Disaster Management Agency in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted an outline of an envisaged disaster management agency, including its organizational structure and operations.

Aiming to set up the agency in 2026, the government will submit related legislation to next year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened in January.

The new agency is expected to consider responses to potential major earthquakes in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific Ocean off central to southwestern Japan, and the Japan and Kuril trenches off the Pacific coasts of northern to eastern Japan.

While it will be headed by the prime minister, a new minister in charge of the agency will be appointed.

The agency will be authorized to seek explanations from and make recommendations to other government agencies and ministries. The agencies and ministries will be obliged to respect such requests from the disaster management agency so that government organizations can work in unity to beef up disaster preparedness.

