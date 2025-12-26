Takaichi’s Aggressive Budget Risking Market Trust Lapse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Swelling debt-servicing costs, shown by Japan’s fiscal 2026 initial budget drafted by the government, will pose the risk of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s expansionary fiscal policy losing market confidence, experts warn.

The draft budget, adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday, estimates that the government’s combined expenses for redeeming its debt securities and paying interests on them will reach a record 31,275.8 billion yen.

Amid rising long-term interest rates in the country, the interest payment burden, in particular, will rise to the unprecedented level of 13,037.1 billion yen.

Although new Japanese government bond issues to cover state funding shortfalls will grow only marginally to 29,584.0 billion yen from 28,647.1 billion yen, a 17-year low, in the initial budget for the current fiscal year ending next March, this is not because of expenditure cuts but because of an increase in tax revenue reflecting higher prices and robust corporate earnings.

With the government keeping placing new issues, the amount of JGBs outstanding is projected to hit 1,145 trillion yen at the end of fiscal 2026.

